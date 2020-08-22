Man missing from Autauga County, may be endangered

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert out of Autauga County.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Eddie Roland Cunningham. ALEA says Cunningham may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
Cunningham was last seen around 7:10 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 2300 Block of Highway 82 in Prattville. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with an American flag and khaki pants.
He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, immediately call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.
