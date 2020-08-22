Protest against church closures held outside Alabama Capitol

“We started doing the math and seeing 100 and something suicide calls during the time when zero people had died from the coronavirus in Blount County,” Gallups said. “Hundreds of calls for people that had overdosed during that time. Children being taken away from families and taken into DHR custody. Domestic violence cases going through the roof. Prescription drug use going through the roof again in our country because people are isolated at home and depression is setting in like never before. It’s time to have church.”