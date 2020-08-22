Tropical impacts possible in Alabama next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant shift east in Tropical Storm Marco’s path occurred late Saturday afternoon, bringing a Tropical Storm Watch to the Alabama Gulf Coast. It is now possible that next week, Alabama may feel impacts from both Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Let’s dive into the specifics of each storm.
Tropical Storm Marco: Marco is continuing to strengthen and will likely be a hurricane soon. Currently located off the west coast of Cuba, it is expected to head in a more northerly direction towards the Gulf Coast. A major shift east occurred in the track today, and per the National Hurricane Center, a landfall in southeast Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane is expected. This could bring tropical storm force winds (39+mph) to coastal Alabama by Monday, and thus a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued. The track isn’t certain and could continue to shift, so it is important to continue to check back for updates.
Tropical Storm Laura: Laura will likely reach the southeastern Gulf Monday night into Tuesday. On the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, Laura could make landfall as a category 1 hurricane anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana boarder to the Alabama coast late Wednesday. From there, Laura will head inland, and could wrap rain bands towards us the second half of the week. It’s still too early to know exactly where and what impacts the storm could bring, but we’ll be able to nail down details as the storm approaches.
Marco will make landfall first, then Laura. Both systems have the potential to bring tropical weather to our neck of the woods (Marco early in the week, Laura later in the week). With the potential for tracks and intensities to change, our local weather forecast for next week is uncertain. For now, plan on a higher coverage of rain.
In the meantime, tomorrow’s forecast will be similar to today. Pop up showers and storms will dot the radar, and highs will warm into the 80s with plenty of humidity.
