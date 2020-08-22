Tropical impacts possible in Alabama next week

Tropical Storm Marco: Marco is continuing to strengthen and will likely be a hurricane soon. Currently located off the west coast of Cuba, it is expected to head in a more northerly direction towards the Gulf Coast. A major shift east occurred in the track today, and per the National Hurricane Center, a landfall in southeast Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane is expected. This could bring tropical storm force winds (39+mph) to coastal Alabama by Monday, and thus a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued. The track isn’t certain and could continue to shift, so it is important to continue to check back for updates.