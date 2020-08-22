Troy Trojans name starting quarterback

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans made a big announcement at their second scrimmage of the fall Saturday morning.
Following the scrimmage, head coach Chip Lindsey named sophomore Gunnar Watson as the starting quarterback.
“Throughout the whole camp and preseason practice (Gunnar) has been the most consistent quarterback,” Lindsey said. “Gunnar has to do a good job to keep that spot but we will go with him in game one as our starter.”
The Trojans ran around 125 plays in the scrimmage as they prepare for their season opener against ULM in two weeks.
Troy will take Sunday and Monday off from practice before returning on Tuesday to begin a normal game week schedule.
Troy will take on ULM on Sept. 5.
