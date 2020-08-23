Montgomery mayor joins Oscar winner as Black TV award presenter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two public figures of Montgomery teamed up - virtually - to honor one of TV and film’s most highly acclaimed stars.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and actress Octavia Spencer were copresenters at this year’s TV awards from the African American Film Critics Association.
The two honored Viola Davis as best actress for her work on the final season of “How to Get Away with Murder.”
Davis has starred in the show throughout its six-season run, earning critical praise and becoming the first black woman to win the Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
Spencer, a Montgomery native, won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in 2011′s “The Help.” She and Davis costarred in that film.
Spencer was later nominated again for “Hidden Figures” and “The Shape of Water.”
You can watch their presentation below Spencer, Davis and Reed’s appearance below. Their section starts at 58:40.
