NAACP, Life South partner on blood drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Branches of the Alabama NAACP and Life South Blood Centers partnered in Montgomery to hold a blood drive honoring Dr. Charles Drew, the creator of the first blood bank.
Organization leaders are asking the community for help as they give back.
“We’re donating blood to help this community and to help those that suffer COVID-19 and we hope to get as many people out here as possible. We’ve done our part. We hope the others will come out and join us to help make out community safer and to help somebody out,” said Mary Crenshaw, chairwoman for Metro Montgomery NAACP health.
Sunday’s Montgomery event was the first of five scheduled to take place across the state over the next few weeks.
You can find more information about how to help at www.alnaacp.org.
