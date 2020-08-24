Auburn University officials conducting investigation into student conduct as hundreds test positive

Auburn University officials conducting investigation into student conduct as hundreds test positive
By Alex Jones | August 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 2:06 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway at Auburn University after hundreds of students tested positive for COVID-19.

This investigation comes after reports that students were filling popular downtown Auburn bars throughout the week and over the weekend without wearing masks or social distancing.

Though this alleged behavior took place off campus, Auburn University’s Code of Student Conduct applies to their conduct on campus and “situationally off campus,” particularly when potentially endangering the health and safety of the campus community.

University officials released a statement saying,

Auburn will investigate to determine next steps. Auburn’s Code of Student Conduct pertains to students on campus and situationally off campus. The code speaks to the utmost importance of the health, safety and welfare of students and can be applied to a student’s or organization’s behavior involving health and safety wherever it occurs. The code notes that students should alert appropriate officials of any substantial information that a student’s or student organization’s presence on campus is potentially dangerous to the health of the university community. Auburn also employs the use of a Healthcheck screener that students are required to use daily to register whether they have any symptoms and receive approval for attending campus.

During the first week of classes, 202 students and five employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.