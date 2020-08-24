CrimeStoppers: Business burglary suspect sought in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department and CrimeStoppers need help identifying a business burglary suspect.
According to CrimeStoppers, the burglary happened at SCF Buildings around 9:24 p.m. on July 17.
A man unlawfully entered the business on Notasulga Road and stole unspecified property.
Investigators hope someone will be able to identify the suspect through the released photos.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers’ toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
