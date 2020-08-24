Major delays, US 231 in Pike County after commercial vehicles crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Traffic traveling on Highway 231 North near the Meeksville community in Pike County will be diverted after a crash involving two commercial vehicles.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both northbound lanes are blocked and will remain closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 7723.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down, and expect major delays.
No word on what may have caused the crash or when the roadway will be reopened.
