Man involved in shootout with Montgomery police charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect involved in a shootout with Montgomery police is facing multiple felony charges.
According to court documents, Xavier Taylor, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Police Chief Ernest Finley said the shooting happened Thursday as officers pulled over a car for a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Day Street. Two suspects inside the car fired at officers and officers took cover and returned fire.
An arrest affidavit identified Taylor as one of the suspects.
Finely said the two suspects had minor injuries from the shooting.
Taylor was taken into custody at the scene but transported for treatment of his injuries. He was later released and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $180,000 bond.
