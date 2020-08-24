Marco to send rain our way today, then temps heat up

Attention will shift to Laura in the Caribbean, but we likely don't see any impacts

Marco and Laura threatening the Gulf Coast with potential landfalls along the Louisiana shoreline
By Tyler Sebree | August 24, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 6:08 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last week of August won’t get off to a very bright start unfortunately. Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco is continuing to push northward into Alabama this morning, sending showers with it. Expect on and off rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to be around throughout the day.

When it’s not raining it’ll likely be mainly cloudy to overcast. That cloud cover will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, but the humidity will be at tropical levels. That will make it feel very steamy across Central Alabama.

Marco is weakening and will skirt the Louisiana shoreline through Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, minor surge and gusty winds to the Gulf Coast.
Areas of rain and perhaps a storm are expected tonight as well as the push of tropical moisture continues. Those with the best chance of seeing rain tonight are west of I-65 for the most part.

As Marco pushes west along the Louisiana shoreline, we should see some sun on Tuesday. This will push temperatures into the lower 90s. Pair that with very high humidity values, and you’ve got the recipe for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be more typical of a summer day here in Alabama.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.
With the track of Tropical Storm Laura remaining well to our south, we will be in an area of “subsidence” in the atmosphere on Wednesday. This essentially means we will be in the “dry” region of the cyclone, which should temper rain chances at 20%. As a result, high temperatures will easily reach the mid-90s.

Peak heat index values both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach 100-107° courtesy of the 90-degree temps and tropical humidity levels.

Highs in the 90s combined with tropical humidity levels will create heat indices of at least 100 Tuesday and Wednesday.
Laura is still projected to make landfall along the western coast of Louisiana Wednesday night as a category 2 hurricane. Once it makes landfall, the storm will weaken as it heads generally northward into Arkansas.

This path will keep us out of any noticeable impacts Laura. However, any shift eastward would introduce the potential for some impacts locally, so stay tuned over the next couple of days!

Laura will strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line. No impacts expected locally for now.
Otherwise we will see a continuation of highs in the 90s and daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the week and carry us through the upcoming weekend!

Rain chances decline through Thursday after being high today.
