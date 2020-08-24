Montgomery Techlab is latest effort to boost city’s tech industry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery announced another public-private partnership Monday that’s designed to help boost the city’s growing tech industry.
It’s called the Montgomery Techlab and it will provide startup businesses some unique opportunities to work closely with industry leaders in digital services.
Montgomery Techlab’s focus is on mobile app development, connecting private developers with government entities through an intensive 12-week program.
“This initiative will further establish Montgomery as a city that cares about building a culture of innovation,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. “Through this public/private partnership we can promote the growth of local, small and minority-owned businesses in Montgomery.
“By encouraging collaboration, the Techlab will nurture startups, entrepreneurs and industries to work together to achieve the full potential of their ideas,” Reed added.
“By utilizing our region’s existing infrastructure and physical and intellectual resources we can create a long-term sustainable environment for tech companies in our area,” added County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.”
Arthur DuCote, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman, sees the new partnership as a way of helping Montgomery “firmly position itself as a tech hub and incubator for tech startups.”
This is the latest tech innovation asset in Montgomery and it follows MGMWERX, MGMix and the United States Air Force’s Air University and BESPIN.
