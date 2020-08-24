Multiple suspects from Montgomery charged after Auburn home invasion, police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men and two juveniles from Montgomery are facing charges after an armed robbery and police chase Monday morning.
According to Auburn police, officers were called to a robbery around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South College Street. The location is near Auburn University and prompted an AU ALERT from the university’s emergency notification system.
Police say a victim reported being confronted by multiple armed men who were demanding property. The suspects went into the victim’s residence and stole property. When police arrived, the suspects fled. One was captured on the scene, and two were found fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.
Christopher Deundrea Johnson, 22, and Demetrie Devontay Givens, 21, both from Montgomery, were charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree. A 15-year-old was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.
Several hours later, a fourth suspect, Trequan Levell Couch, 18, of Montgomery, was seen driving near the 1500 block of South College Street. Officers tried to stop his vehicle, but police say he fled. Auburn police, state troopers and Montgomery police chased the vehicle until it stopped near Cherry and Boyce streets in Montgomery.
Couch was detained and identified as a participant in the robbery. He was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer.
Two 16-year-olds, both from Montgomery, were also in the vehicle. Police say the juveniles traveled to Auburn to help Couch evade law enforcement. The vehicle they were traveling in was reported stolen from Millbrook. One of the juveniles was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
Givens and Johnson were transported to the Lee County Jail and each held on a $133,000 bond.
Couch was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $140,000 bond. The 15-year-old juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.
Both 16-year-old juveniles were released to guardians.
Police say additional charges are possible.
