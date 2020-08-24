Enterprise police investigating death of man who fell from ATV

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim killed in a weekend ATV accident in south Alabama has been identified as a Samson man.
The Enterprise Police Department says 38-year-old Charles Angus Gainey died in the incident, which happened late Saturday night at Bama Jam Farms.
Witnesses told police that a passenger, later identified as Gainey, was riding in a side-by-side ATV when he fell out of the vehicle while it was moving.
Gainey suffered sever injuries in the accident, which happened around 11:45 p.m., and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The death remains under investigation.
