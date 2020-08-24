VOTE HERE: Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 Sports team announces three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award.
Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then vote! We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscast.
Here are the Week 0 nominees:
- Carlos Carter - Macon East - Carter rushed for over 170 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ win over Lowndes on Friday.
- Hal Smithart - Opp - Smithart passed for over 300 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Bobcats’ win over Geneva on Friday.
- Iverson Hooks - Pike Road- The Junior passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ win over Montgomery Catholic Thursday night.
VOTE FOR YOUR CHOICE BELOW:
Each of the weekly winners will receive a Fever Chain. At the end of the season, we’ll name the Fever Star Athlete of the Year!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.