About 86 percent of municipalities held elections Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 400 municipalities held elections Tuesday.
We spoke with some residents about their experience voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They had stickers on the floor telling you where to stand. Everybody had a mask, and everyone took turns,” said Logan Womack.
Most voters we observed were wearing masks walking into the polling location. However, the Alabama Secretary of State said people can’t be denied the access to vote for not wearing a mask.
“It was really kind of organized. Everybody had their place. They understood how to stay apart,” Kareem Brooks said. “Got in and got the ballot. I was out maybe five minutes.”
No one we talked with said they felt unsafe while voting. However, one person said she was hesitant to come in person.
“I had concerns before, but now I don’t,” Judi Wall said. “Not after coming today.”
In just a couple months, voters will make the decision on whether they will go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 3.
The Secretary of State is expecting record-breaking turnout for the general election in November. There are 65 days left to apply for an absentee ballot for the general election.
