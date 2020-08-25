Alabama high school band director walking 800 miles to raise awareness for funding

Alabama high school band director walking 800 miles to raise awareness for funding
Band Director walking 800 miles to raise awareness for funding
By WBRC Staff | August 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 6:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sidney Lanier Band Director PJ Howard is walking 800 miles from Alabama to Missouri to raise awareness for funding.

Howard started walking from Montgomery to Kansas City this week.

Howard is walking to B.A.C. Musical Instruments, the distributor for System Blue Marching Brads and Percussion, to raise awareness and funding to buy instruments and uniforms for his band program.

Howard walked through Jefferson County Tuesday.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation to the Sidney Lanier program.

Howard said he didn’t just want to talk about doing something, he wanted to do something.

Band director is WALKING over 800 miles to B.A.C. Musical Instruments, distributor for System Blue Marching Brads and...

Posted by B.A.C. Musical Instruments "Best American Craftsmen" on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Follow 800milesforfunding on Instagram #MarchwithPJ #800milesforfunding

Posted by Justbeing PJ Howard on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.