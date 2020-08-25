Alabama nursing homes still waiting on rapid test machines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2,000 rapid testing machines were supposed to be sent to nursing homes at the end of July, but they still haven’t made it into all of those facilities.
It might be another month or even two before all nursing homes in Alabama have the machines.
“We have been told by CMS that it could be the end of September or first of October before all nursing homes have these machines,” said John Matson, spokesperson for Alabama Nursing Home Association.
CMS, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, began sending them in July, but Matson does not know how many Alabama nursing homes have received one yet.
“CMS has told us so far that 212 Alabama nursing homes can expect to receive one of the point of care machines, or rapid test machines,” said Matson.
There are concerns about the machines; while they reliably administer correct positive results, they can also give false negative readings.
“These machine have an error rate of 12 to 20 percent, which is very concerning for us,” he explained.
Those who exhibit symptoms and test negative are still quarantined and administered a lab test to validate initial results.
Patients and staff have been routinely monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
