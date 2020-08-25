Class Act winner up for the challenge during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a school year like none other, the challenges are multiplied and magnified but our Class Act Award winner is up for the challenge.
Indi Burton teaches at Carver High School in Montgomery so she understands the obstacles that come with trying to connect with teenagers.
“They don’t always want to hear what I have to say, but if you let them know this is about their future, they tend to straighten up quickly,” Burton said.
Burton said she would do the job for free because she loves being an educator that much and the passion in her voice shows. She also knows the pandemic caused some people to decide not to come back to teach this year. Burton says it’s changed for her as well.
“I feed off the energy of my students. So sitting at a computer screen and talking to them, trying to get to know them and their personalities, it’s just not the same,” Burton added.
Button said the students are catching on and so is she. It’s a new normal for everyone but she’s trying to stay positive for her students.
“We have a whole new system and a new way of doing everything,” Burton said. “There’s Zoom and Schoology but we’re going to make it happen. I’m going to do what I do!”
The days are long right now, but Burton looks forward to becoming more knowledgeable of the new systems. She also can’t wait to get back into the classroom when it’s safe.
Congratulations, Indi Burton! Keep up the good work!
