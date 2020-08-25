Former Montevallo band director arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Montevallo say a 42-year-old man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges after a report that involved a high school students.
Police say Christopher McMillan is charged with first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. These are felony charges. The charges stem from a report of an alleged sexual assault that happened 12 years ago.
The victim was a student at Montevallo High School, where McMillan served as band director. Birmingham School Board President Daagye Hendricks confirms McMillan is the current band director at Ramsay and has been placed on administrative leave.
Birmingham City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released the following statement:
“We have been informed of the arrest of the band director at Ramsay High School. He has been placed on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.”
McMillan was booked in the Shelby County Jail on August 20 but has bonded out.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.