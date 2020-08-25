2 injured, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA Staff | August 25, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard, located just off Atlanta Highway, after a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Coleman says both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, one with life threatening injuries.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

