2 injured, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday, according to Montgomery police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard, located just off Atlanta Highway, after a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.
Coleman says both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, one with life threatening injuries.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
