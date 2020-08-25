LEAD Academy names new principal, first executive director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - LEAD Academy has named two new leaders.
Erik Estill will serve as the school’s first executive director after being approved by the board Tuesday night. His first day will be Sept. 1.
Estill moved to Montgomery from Mount Vernon, Illinois. He has 21 years of public school experience. He most recently served as superintendent of Rome Community Consolidated School District.
“After considering all the candidates, it became apparent that Erik was not only highly qualified, but he had a clear vision for what LEAD Academy could become and what it will take to get there,” said Charlotte Meadows, LEAD Academy Board Chair. “His expertise and past experience mirror what we need in this leadership role and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the LEAD Academy family.”
Adam Hopper was formally named the school’s principal Tuesday night. He has been serving as interim principal.
“Mr. Hopper has done just an incredible job since taking over during the summer,” said Meadows. “He has been steadfast during what was a very uncertain time, ultimately putting together a plan that has allowed us to open on time and in-person. Between the leadership of Mr. Estill and Mr. Hopper, and the work of our incredible teachers and staff, I have never been more excited about the future of LEAD Academy.”
Hopper is the school’s third principal in a year.
