Lee, JD game in jeopardy after player tests positive for COVID-19
The Jeff Davis Volunteers have announced the abrupt cancellation of Friday's game against Lee High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 5:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rivalry game between the Jeff Davis Volunteers and Lee High Generals Friday night is in jeopardy of being canceled after one football player was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

A since-deleted tweet from the JD Athletics twitter account announced the abrupt cancellation without giving a reason, but the Montgomery Public Schools system has since said the game is still on at this time.

“Currently, MPS is conducting contact tracing and will provide an update on August 26, 2020, if the game will remain scheduled for August 28, 2020,” an MPS spokesperson confirmed.

MPS is expected to release more details on its findings on Wednesday.

