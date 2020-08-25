Millbrook mayor wins 7th term

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley was aiming for another term in office, and he got it.
Kelley defeated political newcomer Tim Love to earn a seventh term in office.
During his campaign, Kelley touted the city’s financial condition, saying the tax base is “growing tremendously.” He spoke of nw buildings, including a new City Hall, plus the new sports complex on the way.
During his 24 years in office, the town’s population has grown from around of 6,000 to about 20,000 with an average annual budget of $15 million.
The Millbrook mayor’s job is considered part-time with an annual salary of $18,000.
