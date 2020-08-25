Montgomery students to get free Wi-Fi access at 5 community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery says it’s launching free, high-speed Wi-Fi at multiple community centers in an effort to give students reliable internet access.
The access comes as schools work to teach through online learning methods during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some students lack access to the service that would allow them to log into the virtual classroom.
The five community centers that will be upgraded include:
- E.D. Nixon, 1000 Edgar D. Nixon Avenue, (334) 240-4467;
- Hayneville Road, 3315 Hayneville Road, (334) 240-4553;
- Highland Gardens, 2805 Willena Avenue, (334) 240-4556;
- Regency Park, 5995 Christy Lane, (334) 625-3051;
- Sheridan Heights, 3501 Faro Drive, (334) 240-4594;
Starting Wednesday, access will be available each weekday from 8 a.m. until noon. The city says access will be on a first-come, first-served basis and that users must call the community center in order to reserve a spot.
Students will need to bring their own laptops or tablets, as well as masks or face coverings. Students under 10 will be required to have an adult with them.
