Neighbor arrested after man shot in the face

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after police say he shot his neighbor during an argument Sunday.
According to Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan L. Floyd, Harry Phillips has been charged with assault first degree.
Floyd says an argument between Phillips and his neighbor escalated and Phillips fired a gun, shooting the victim once in the face.
The victim was flown from Lake Martin Community hospital to UAB on Sunday night. Floyd said his current condition is unknown.
Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.