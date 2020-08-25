Neighbor arrested after man shot in the face

Neighbor arrested after man shot in the face
Harry Phillips was arrested and charged after an incident in Dadeville left a person shot in the face. (Source: Tallapoosa County Jail)
By WSFA Staff | August 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:59 AM

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after police say he shot his neighbor during an argument Sunday.

According to Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan L. Floyd, Harry Phillips has been charged with assault first degree.

Floyd says an argument between Phillips and his neighbor escalated and Phillips fired a gun, shooting the victim once in the face.

The victim was flown from Lake Martin Community hospital to UAB on Sunday night. Floyd said his current condition is unknown.

Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.