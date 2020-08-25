Petition to “Reverse the National Peanut Festival Cancellation” Gains 4,000+ Signatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday, it was confirmed that the National Peanut Festival will not take place in Dothan in 2020. Since then, a petition to reverse that cancellation has gained over 4,000 signatures.
The Change.org petition, linked here, says that the “festival provides vital funding to many local non-profit organizations. The sales generate much of the revenue needed for many local schools’ bands to function. Additionally, both the Kiwanis and Civitan Clubs use the funds generated through food sales to aid the community.”
It goes on to add, “We ask that the board reconsider the complete closure. Allow the local organizations the opportunity to fundraise, and allow our farmers both young and old the chance to compete! The rides and the midway are not required!”
The last time the Peanut Festival was canceled was between 1942-1946 due to World War II.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.