Prattville mayor wins 3rd term

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s voters have spoken. Mayor Bill Gillespie has won another term.
Challenger Dean Argo conceded to the incumbent mayor shortly after the polls closed.
This will be Gillespie’s third term in office.
He ran on his record of fiscal responsibility and investment. He touted the changes he’s helped make, such as the new public safety building, the James Hardy company and a new fire station, as well as the lowered general fund debt.
Prattville’s municipal election drew a larger than expected voter turnout. Prior to Tuesday, the city clerk had received more than double the regular number of absentee ballots for the race.
