Runoffs needed in multiple mayoral races

In Selma, James Perkins Jr. will face Miah Jackson in a runoff. There were 12 candidates in the Selma mayoral race. Perkins received about 45 percent of the votes. Jackson received about 29 percent of the votes. Perkins is a former two-time mayor of Selma. Jackson is a member of the city council. Current Selma Mayor Darrio Melton chose not to run for re-election.