Runoffs needed in multiple mayoral races

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in for Tuesday’s municipal elections, and while provisional ballots still need to be counted, several mayoral races appear to be heading to runoffs on Oct. 6.
In Selma, James Perkins Jr. will face Miah Jackson in a runoff. There were 12 candidates in the Selma mayoral race. Perkins received about 45 percent of the votes. Jackson received about 29 percent of the votes. Perkins is a former two-time mayor of Selma. Jackson is a member of the city council. Current Selma Mayor Darrio Melton chose not to run for re-election.
In Alexander City, it appears Curtis Baird and incumbent Tommy Spraggins will face each other in a runoff after a very close race. Baird was ahead by just 29 votes.
In Tuskegee, incumbent Mayor Tony Haygood will face Rozell Chappell Jr. in a runoff.
Other cities that appear to be heading to a runoff for mayor include Abbeville, Brundidge, Dadeville, Demopolis, Enterprise, Geneva, Ozark and Union Springs.
