Tropical humidity, showers and storms locally; Laura heads for NW Gulf

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overnight tropical rain showers will push out and break apart through the morning hours today, giving way to some breaks in the clouds for just about everyone. This will allow temperatures to rise toward or just above 90 degrees.
Combine those temperatures with ridiculously high humidity levels and it will feel like it’s in the upper 90s and lower 100s. That kind of environment will support scattered showers and thunderstorms late this morning into the afternoon.
Any rain that develops today could be heavy with the very high degree of moisture we’ll have in place. Conditions should dry out tonight as we will be well to the north of Hurricane Laura as it tracks across the Gulf of Mexico.
Our location in comparison to where Laura will be will support mainly dry conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday as well. There is an outside shot (20%) at an isolated shower or storm Wednesday, and a slightly higher chance (30%) on Thursday, but most locations will dodge that activity.
Highs will rise several degrees above 90 each day with heat indices of 101-107 expected.
This period may be quiet for us, but it’s also when Hurricane Laura will be making landfall somewhere near the Texas-Louisiana border as a major category 3 hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts are in effect. Storm surge alerts are also in place for surge upwards of 5-11 feet.
This will be a highly impactful storm for the Upper Texas Coast and the western half of Louisiana. Flooding rain, damaging winds, coastal flooding and erosion, surge, and tornadoes are all anticipated.
Once making landfall Wednesday night, Laura will move due north into Arkansas before heading eastward across Kentucky as either a tropical depression or a post-tropical system this weekend. With that forecast track, expect a continuation of very tropical air surging into the Deep South during the Friday-Sunday period.
That will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms each of those days with the potential for very heavy rain and slightly higher coverage than your typical summertime afternoons.
