Two students injured after dorm room catches fire on Miles College campus

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters said two students were injured when a fire started on the Miles College campus.
A dorm room at 5500 Myron Massey Blvd in Fairfield caught fire after 8:00 p.m.
The fire started on the third floor.
Students were forced to evacuate the dorms.
The injuries were fire-related. We are told the students were taken to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
Several ladder tracks, ambulances and patrols responded to help put out the fire.
Birmingham, Fairfield, Midfield and Jefferson County responded.
