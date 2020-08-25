University of Alabama students react to more than 500 positive COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students reacting to the high number of students, faculty and staff who recently tested positive there for coronavirus.
The University of Alabama System released information Monday night that showed 531 tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started on Wednesday. That number surprised people on and off campus.
It’s the reason the University and the city of Tuscaloosa moved quickly to make changes they hope will cause fewer people to test positive for the illness. The University restricted access and prohibited gatherings in fraternity and sorority houses, off-campus houses and put a moratorium on on-campus events.
The city of Tuscaloosa has closed bars and stopped bar service at restaurants for two weeks. That’s part of an ongoing effort to keep the number of cases of coronavirus at DCH Regional Medical Center low and to keep the University of Alabama open for in-person classes this semester.
Students said they’re also responsible for making better decisions to limit the spread.
“I think that’s important because the only way that we’re going to be able to stay on campus and in school is if we all take responsibility and take action. And then just go get tested if you have been exposed or like experiencing symptoms,” Addison Teske explained.
WBRC was told the University will identify where geographic COVID spread is happening and test up to a 1000 students a day in those places over the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.