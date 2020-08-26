Dothan police identify teen murder victim

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have identified a teen shot to death Tuesday night outside a home on Galaxie Drive. He was 18-year old Majic Collins.
Before officers arrived at the home, Collins had been transported by private auto to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There have been no arrests and police are releasing only scant details about the shooting. However, those living in the area say Collins was among several who had gathered outside when the shooting occurred. He was shot multiple times.
Investigators have not released a possible motive.
