Elmore County gives update on COVID-19 cases 2 weeks into classes

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two weeks into the new school year and the Elmore County Board of Education says it’s seen a total of 22 cases of COVID-19 among its students.
“All but seven of them are back at school,” said system spokeswoman Jean Czerpak of the 22 cases
She added that six of the cases were confirmed before school even started on Aug. 10 and that those individuals never came to school until their isolation period had ended.
As for staff, the system has confirmed nine total positive tests among employees but “all but two are back at work,” Czerpak confirmed.
Elmore County has opted for a hybrid approach to learning during the pandemic with some attending classes on campus while others have opted for virtual learning.
As the start of the semester, Superintendent Richard Dennis said about 6,300 of the system’s nearly 11,000 students chose the traditional option of on-campus learning while the remaining 4,300 went virtual.
