First college football game of 2020 kicks off in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nation’s first college football game during the 2020 pandemic will kick off from Montgomery on Saturday.
The seventh annual Guardian Credit Union Kickoff Classic will feature Central Arkansas and Austin Peay at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.
About 1,500 tickets for the game have already been distributed to the teams to disperse among staff and families, as well as sponsors of the game. That means no general public tickets are to be sold.
Those wanting to catch the first football pass of the college football season will be able to watch starting at 8:05 p.m. Saturday live on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.