Football match-up between Pike Road, Calhoun scrapped due to COVID-19

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Patriots have won their second football game of the season, albeit through forfeiture of the opposing team.
Pike Road football said Wednesday it’s upcoming game against Calhoun High School in Lowndes County won’t take place as scheduled.
The Patriots tweeted that CHS has opted to cancel their 2020 football season.
A Facebook page connected to The Calhoun School’s website indicated the season was canceled “due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” though no other details were provided.
