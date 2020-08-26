Hospitals support extension of Alabama mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hospitals are urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to extend an order requiring face coverings as health officials credit the measure for a drop in the state’s COVID-19 cases.
The current order is set to expire next week. The governor’s office declined to say when she would announce a decision.
The Republican governor has faced a mix of praise from health officials and criticism from some conservatives for the decision to issue the statewide mask order.
State Health Officer Scott Harris says public health officials believe the mask mandate has been effective in lowering transmission.
