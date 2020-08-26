How accurate is your COVID-19 test?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The NFL had a false alarm with its COVID-19 testing.
Seventy-seven NFL players and personnel from multiple teams tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and now the league’s testing partner is citing “isolated contamination” for those false-positive cases, leading some to wonder about the accuracy of their own COVID-19 tests.
The accuracy of any COVID-19 test relies on several factors.
“You have to look at the sensitivity of that test, the specificity of that test, in other words, how specific that test is for that particular virus, virus particle, agent, if you will, and then also what’s called the pre-test probability, which is really influenced by how much of a disease you have in a community.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health said no test is 100% perfect.
But with community transmission still fairly high in the state, Dr. Karen Landers said you can pretty much bet that if you do have a positive COVID-19 test in Alabama, you have the virus.
She added that because there is such a high rate of COVID-19 in our state, the possibility of getting a false-positive is very unlikely.
But you’re not exactly out of the woods if your test comes back negative.
“So, I’m much more concerned with a false negative because I think that’s a situation where we might miss something, and with rapid testing that’s being done, there are instances where if a person is negative, then the physician may need to follow up.”
The CDC recently changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines to say some people may not need to be tested for the virus, even if they've been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.
But Dr. Landers said here in Alabama, we will continue to test everyone.
