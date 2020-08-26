Just 29 votes separate candidates in Alex City mayoral race

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City mayor’s race is too close to call a day after polls closed and ballots were counted. Now, the top two candidates head for a runoff.
Only 29 votes separated incumbent Mayor Tommy Spraggins and challenger Woody Baird. They will go head-to-head again in the runoff on Oct. 6, about six weeks away.
“Just found out a few minutes ago, very close. Mr. Woody Baird and myself, six weeks from now we’ll have another race,” said Mayor Spraggins.
“I figured it would be one way or the other largely. Either I would win largely or lose largely. The runoff, I didn’t consider that,” said Baird.
But an important event takes place before that runoff is to happen. A certification process is in order for next Tuesday, something that’s required seven days after an election.
“It’s required by state code for our council to go through and finalize the votes from last night’s election and also we’ll review the Board of Registrar’s results with the provisional ballots for last night’s count,” explained City Clerk Amanda Thomas. “Then, our council will go through and count those provisional ballots. We will also have a resolution prepared for the council to approve with the results from last night’s election.”
Thomas says the certification will likely take about two hours and starts at noon on Tuesday.
Spraggins took over as mayor when the death in office of Mayor Jim Nabors. Baird is an Alex City business owner who is running for public office for the first time.
