Lawsuit filed after body of VA patient, missing since 2017, found

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit has been filed in the case of a patient who went missing from the community home on the campus of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System in Tuskegee in January of 2017.
Vietnam veteran Earl Zook walked away from the VA community home more than three-and-a-half years ago. His family says he was suffering from either Alzheimer’s or dementia.
The CAVHCS had surveillance video that showed the man leaving out the backdoor, as he’s said to have done several times before. But he didn’t return after walking toward the woods southeast of the campus on a stormy Monday that quickly turned cold.
More than two years passed without word, but remains found in October 2019 were positively identified in June as belonging to Zook.
Now, the family is filing a lawsuit against the VA for gross negligence, alleging the community home was supposed to have been a secured facility for patients like Zook.
Family attorney Bill Baxley says the suit is in federal court and that a negotiated settlement has come to a standstill, at least for now.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Montgomery said it had no comment on an open matter.
