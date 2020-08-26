Lee County inmate passes away after COVID-19 hospitalization

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An inmate at the Lee County Detention Center has passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the 35-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, passed away at approximately 7:15 a.m. while hospitalized for COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center.
The inmate, who was detained on a probation violation, began showing symptoms on Aug. 6 and was admitted to EAMC on Aug. 7.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that since March only three inmates have required hospitalization due to COVID-19. One remains in hospitalized and in stable condition while the other has recovered and is being held in the Lee County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.