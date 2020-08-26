Low chance of a storm for next 2 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Laura continues its trek towards a landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line tonight, we will be rather quiet compared to the last several days. Our position compared to where Laura is and will be is such that rain and storm coverage will be very minimal to pretty much zero today and tonight.
Rain chances will even stay low on Thursday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon at best. Today’s rain chances are around 20% and Thursday’s are running a touch higher at 30%.
With the drier forecast and more breaks in the clouds each afternoon, we expected temperatures to soar into the middle 90s today and close to that tomorrow.
When you combine that heat with disgustingly high humidity levels, you get heat indices of 101° to 108° both days.
That is the kind of heat you have to respect and take seriously. It can cause heat-related illness if proper precautions are not taken.
As Laura heads inland and eventually curves eastward across Kentucky on Friday, tropical moisture will be drawn into Alabama. That will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and throughout the upcoming weekend. We’ve kept rain chances around 50-60% each of the three days.
Fortunately it looks like Central Alabama will be far enough away from Laura’s eventual track to keep us out of the severe weather and flash flood risk later this week.
With the higher rain coverage by Friday, look for daytime highs around 90 degrees with heat indices in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.