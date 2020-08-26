14 members of Troy University fraternity test positive for COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University confirmed Wednesday that 14 members of Delta Chi fraternity have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are positive cases at other fraternity houses on campus.
As a result, all fraternity activities, including recruitment, will be delayed until after Labor Day.
The first positive cases among residents of the Delta Chi fraternity house were confirmed last week, according to the university. Tuesday, the university learned about additional positive test results. Two more tests are pending.
The Delta Chi house will be closed temporarily for cleaning. The students who tested positive or who were exposed are quarantining at facilities on campus or at home, the university said.
The university’s website indicates there have been positive cases at three other fraternities on campus - Sigma Chi, Lambda Chi and FarmHouse.
Wednesday, the university added 30 total new cases.
“The University continues to monitor the number of cases on campus and will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the campus community,” the university said in a statement. “We continue to encourage students, faculty and staff to follow the University’s TROY Strong guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings, observing social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.”
The university hasn’t reported any positive cases among residents of the sorority houses on campus.
