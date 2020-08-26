MPS: JD, Lee football game won’t be canceled despite COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After conducting an investigation into a COVID-19 case, Montgomery Public Schools says a planned football game between the Jeff Davis Volunteers and the Lee High General will not be canceled.
Wednesday, MPS released a statement saying “after fully investigating the contact between the Lee football players, MPS officials determined the player who tested positive and those who were in close contact with the player will be isolated and/or quarantined.”
The match-up was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday after JD’s athletics department tweeted the abrupt cancellation only to later delete the post after MPS confirmed a Lee player tested positive but that the game had not been canceled.
The teams will meet as planned on the field at Cramton Bowl Friday night.
