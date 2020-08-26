Nasal spray vaccine shows positive results in UAB study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers said preclinical studies of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate show positive results that appear to distinguish this vaccine from others.
The Altimmune Inc., AdCOVID, being studied at UAB, is administered by a single intranasal spray. In animal models at UAB, that single dose resulted in a potent T-cell response at the mucus layer of the lungs, including killer CD8+ T-cells, which can recognize and kill virally infected cells.
Recent reports have suggested the importance of T-cell responses for long-term protection from COVID-19.
This news follows the July announcement by Altimmune that the vaccine candidate — tested as an intranasal spray in mice by UAB researchers — prompted a mouse immune response in the blood that was strong enough to neutralize the COVID-19 virus, as well as a potent immune response in the respiratory tract — the site where the COVID-19 virus first infects.
The vaccine candidate creates an immune response against the COVID-19 virus spike protein that helps the virus bind to a human cell to start infection.
Frances Lund, Ph.D.
“The property that sets AdCOVID apart is that it has been shown preclinically to induce a potent T-cell and IgA antibody response in the lungs, in addition to the systemic neutralizing antibody response induced by intramuscular vaccine candidates,” said Frances Lund, Ph.D., the Charles H. McCauley Professor and chair of the UAB Department of Microbiology and lead investigator for preclinical testing of the AdCOVID vaccine candidates. “This local mucosal immune response is an important addition to the systemic immune response and has the potential to block infection and prevent transmission.”
Altimmune is currently manufacturing AdCOVID for a human Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity study, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Altimmune-UAB collaboration was announced March 30.
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.