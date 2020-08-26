Selma’s mayoral race ends in a runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twelve candidates ran for the city of Selma’s mayor seat Tuesday, and the night ended in a runoff. Two-time former mayor James Perkins and current City Council Member Miah Jackson will face-off on Oct. 6.
Perkins ended the night with over 44 percent of the vote, while Jackson finished the night with over 28 percent. Both candidates said they are excited about the opportunity to continue to campaign and advocate for their platforms.
“We’re excited,” Perkins said. “The people have spoken, and I’ve heard them, and they’ve heard the message.”
Perkins went on to say that he is excited for what’s ahead.
“We’re looking forward to the next few weeks to complete the process,” Perkins added. “It’s awesome to have an opportunity to continue to get my message out,” Jackson said. “To make the citizens aware of where we’re looking of where our vision is to take Selma and secure her future.”
Perkins is seeking his possible third opportunity as mayor. He held the seat in 2000 and 2004. In 2000, he made history after becoming the first African American mayor in Selma.
“You know it was 20 years ago when I won the first time, and it’s been 12 years out of office,” Perkins said. “That’s a real accomplishment to now even be in the runoff, but persistence has outweighed the resistance, and so we’ll just continue to press forward.”
Jackson is looking to make history as the first female mayor in the city. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Dallas County Court Services and was elected to the Selma City Council in 2016 for Ward 3.
“We’ve had one of the candidates has been a candidate of the past, and so I am going to ensure them that I’m the difference that they were looking for in other candidates,” Jackson said. “I haven’t been a Mayor before. Selma has never had a female Mayor before. Let’s make history and create our future together.”
Perkins and Jackson have just over a month to convince voters that they deserve the mayor’s seat.
