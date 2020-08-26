Southbound lanes of I-85 near Pike Road, U.S. 80 closed after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 southbound, just before the Pike Road exit, exit 16, and U.S. 80, are closed after a crash.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involves two vehicles, but details on injuries or what may have caused the crash is not available.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash is causing significant delays in the area.
Motorists traveling in this area should take caution, slow down, and expect delays.
