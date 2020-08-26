WHO: Kids 5 and under should not be forced to wear masks

“One piece of information we still do not have is regarding asymptomatic COVID-19 in children as well as being aware that much more testing has been done in adults. So, are we underestimating pediatric COVID? And I think that’s why that first of all, we must always be vigilant and be consistent in our preventive measures, but also be continuously looking at the science to guide us in the decisions that we’re making,” Dr. Landers said.