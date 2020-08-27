Auburn University’s Medical Clinic addresses high volume of calls, COVID-19 testing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - WTVM reached out to Auburn University’s Medical Clinic in regards to a high volume of calls and testing for COVID-19.
“Auburn University’s Medical Clinic maintains an adequate supply of COVID-19 tests, offers multiple testing options and remains well-equipped to provide needed testing services to the Auburn campus community,” said the clinic.
The clinic said they have been fielding an unprecedented high volume of calls and have scheduled many tests this week.
For additional COVID-19 information, students and others in the Auburn campus community are highly encouraged to contact the university’s COVID-19 Resource Center at 334-844-6000 or visit the center’s website.
