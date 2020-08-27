Fever Game of the Week preview: Luverne vs. Brantley

“They’re excited. There’s a lot of energy with these guys, they’re excited to be part of this rivalry, and we want to represent the past with pride,” said Rowell. “It’s one of those things that each community - Brantley and Luverne, they take a lot of pride in, and we’re excited to be a part of it, and with everything that’s going on, we’re just excited for the kids to have an opportunity to play football too.”